Gadhika Folk Art Fair turns a huge draw

The Gadhika Folk Art Fair and product exhibition, organised jointly by the Scheduled Castes/Tribes Welfare Department and the Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (KIRTADS), has turned out to be a huge success in Kannur.

The exhibition, which was aimed at the economic development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes, displays traditional artefacts and those created by tribespeople. It drew a huge response from the public, besides bringing in a large turnover just a week after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

With over 35,000 visitors in just a week, the exhibition was able to net a turnover of nearly ₹46 lakh.

Last Sunday alone, items worth ₹10 lakh were sold.

The exhibition has a large display of traditional products made by Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. What sets it apart from other exhibitions is the affordable cost at which the wide variety of products are sold here.