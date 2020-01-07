Gadhika fair in Kannur

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 8th Gadhika Folk Art Fair and Product Exhibition jointly organised by the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department and the Kerala Institute for Research Training and Development Studies on January 27 here.
The fair will be held at the collectorate grounds of Kannur till February 5. A proclamation march and cultural procession will be held ahead of the opening ceremony. The decision was taken at a meeting held at the collectorate here on Monday.
Ramachandran Kadannappally, Minister for Ports and Archaeology, who is the chief patron and chairman of the organising committee, said Gadhika, being organised for the first time in Kannur, should be made a historic event.
