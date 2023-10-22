 GAD of Kallumthazham ROB gets Railway’s nod

October 22, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Railways have approved the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) of Kallumthazam Rail-Over Bridge.

Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala, the implementing agency of the project, submitted the GAD in 2019 and it was approved with changes. “The new GAD was prepared keeping in mind the possibilities of constructing third and fourth railway lines,” said M. Naushad, MLA. The State government allocated funds in the 2017 budget for the construction of ROB at No. 77 level crossing at Kuttichira road in Kallumthazhm.

In July 2017, administrative sanction was accorded and RBDCK was appointed as the implementing agency. In March 2019, ₹30.93 crore was sanctioned from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for construction and land acquisition.

“Kallumthazham railway level-crossing was included in Programme of Railways for 2017-18 (Pink Book) as per the request of the State government. According to the government order dated 30 October 2019, administrative sanction was given for the land acquisition process. The ROB starts from the bypass and the design also needs the approval of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). RBDCK has approached NHAI for that and the land acquisition will start after getting the nod from NHAI,” said Mr Naushad.

The MLA added that the construction of Eravipuram ROB, a ₹37.14 crore project, is nearing completion and the land acquisition for the Mayanad ROB, will be completed this month. One acre and 23 cents of land will be acquired from 68 landowners for the project.

“Once the land acquisition is completed, RBDCK, the implementing agency, will immediately start the tendering process. The State government has sanctioned funds from KIIFB for the construction of six ROBs in Kollam constituency as part of efforts to make the State level-crossing free. Funds have been allocated for Kootikkada (₹52.24 crore), SN College Junction (₹44.66 crore) and Polayathod (₹31.93 crore) also,” he said.