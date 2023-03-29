G20 summit: security enhanced at Kumarakom

March 29, 2023 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - KOTTAYAM

A thick blanket of security has enveloped Kumarakom, a global village destination, which is slated to host two meetings between March 30 and April 10 as part of the G20 summit in India.

An official statement on Tuesday said more than 200 delegates from 20 countries would be participating in these events. As many as 1,600 police officers under six Superintendent of Police had been deployed in and around the region.

As part of enhancing security, Kumarakom and surrounding villages were included in the red zone and hence a blanket ban had been imposed on the operation of drones, remote-controlled aircraft and air balloons within five kilometres of the venue.

A special police team had been deployed on boats across Vembanad Lake for 24-hour surveillance. Personnel would also be deployed along the borders of Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts adjoining Kumarakom.

Dog squads and bomb detection teams were conducting special inspection across the region daily. The Kottayam district police, meanwhile, organised mock drills and ensured the efficacy of various forces in the event of a person falling into any of the waterbodies here.

Unauthorised parking had been banned along the roads here and special parking lots opened. The entire area was being monitored using CCTV cameras on a round-the-clock basis.