G20 Sherpa meeting in Kerala with side events

March 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Kumarakom

PTI

G20 delegate Kay McGowan of Digital Impact Alliance pedals a stationary bicycle at the second G20 Sherpas meeting of the G20 Summit in Kumarakom on March 30, 2023.

Thousands of miles away from her country with much of it being below sea level, a woman diplomat of Netherlands was excited to see a bicycle placed at a resort on the bank of a beautiful lake in this scenic Kerala village where side events of the second G20 Sherpa meeting are currently under way.

The bicycle was placed in front of a screen that was erected to showcase CoWIN, a powerful example of how digital technology can expand public health programmes, and reflects the strides India, world’s most populated nation, continues to make in digital technology for public services. As she pedalled the stationary bicycle, the screen displayed the fascinating story of India which as of March, 20, 2023 delivered 2.2 billion vaccination doses to 1.1 billion registered persons.

Cycling is part of Dutch life and a very patriotic means of transportation for them. “I did experiment cycling. As a Dutch woman, I love cycling”, she said.

Dr. Kalyani Raju, a young medical doctor assigned to narrate India’s success story to the delegates, said the Dutch delegates really enjoyed pedalling the cycle and took note of the presentation.

The diplomats who arrived here on Thursday were given a traditional Kerala style welcome with women chenda artists enthralling them with drumming.

The Dutch diplomat, who came here on Wednesday, said Kerala is a very beautiful ‘paradise’ destination.

“It’s very green, it’s very luscious, it’s very warm,” she said.

Commenting on the performance of women percussionists, she said, “it was beautiful, lovely and women empowerment is very important topic”.

