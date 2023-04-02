G20 meet gives major push to Kumarakom as a tourist spot

April 02, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The culture that Kumarakom first bred as a model tourism destination was of a picture-perfect, back-water landscape that hosted a grand enclave of luxury hotels.

As the second G20 Sherpas meet drew to a close here on Sunday, this lakeside village has cemented its reputation of maintaining an idyllic charm while boasting a robust hospitality infrastructure. And thus, it appears to have drawn a welcome spotlight on the global tourism prospects of Kumarakom and Kerala in general,.

Amidst the unending, hard-nosed discussions behind closed-doors, special care was taken to offer the delegates a unique experience of the destination in regular intervals.. “From the local cuisine to the village life and the cultural tradition, we put our best foot forward to showcase Kerala before the top 20 economies of the world as well as the other invitees,” said P.B. Nooh, Director, Kerala Tourism.

From Thiruvathira kali to Kalaripayattu, several cultural programmes were staged and the endeavour generated so much excitement among the guests, he said

Each of the delegates including the Sherpas were also gifted with miniatures of articles that are unique to the Kerala tradition, such as a pair of sword and shield and percussion instruments etc.

“Beyond giving the guests a taste of the State’s cultural heritage, we wanted the idea of Kerala to stay with them forever. It will have a multiplier effect on Kerala tourism in the long run,” the official added.

The Responsible Tourism Mission Kerala, which has made Kumarakom as its hub, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the just-concluded meet here. For instance, the final day of the four-day long meet witnessed activities by a number of RT units, which varied from coir making to mat braiding and rowing tea-boats in front of the guests.

“From the sustainable plates and straws used by the delegates to the host community cuisine served to them and the cultural events, the RT Mission was actively involved in the event all throughout. This is expected give us a major push globally,” said K.Rupesh Kumar, Coordinator, RT mission Kerala.

The hospitality industry in Kumarakom, meanwhile, has planned a mission to keep the different roads here, which were restored and beautified ahead of the G20 meet, clean throughout the year. The destination is scheduled to host a development working group meet here from April 6 to 9.