G20 Empower meet begins at Kovalam tomorrow

April 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A two-day G20 Empower meeting under India’s year-long presidency will begin at Kovalam here on Wednesday.

The conference organised under the umbrella of the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development will witness participation of representatives from G20 member countries. Important international organisations from nine guest countries and representatives from the Union Ministry too will attend the meet.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Women’s empowerment: a win-win for equity and economy’. The sessions will focus on expediting the progress of sustainable development objectives that are the focus areas of India’s G20 presidency and development led by women.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session on Wednesday.

Yoga and cultural programmes showcasing the State’s culture have been arranged for the delegates. An exhibition organised by the National Institute of Fashion Technology on various aspects of women empowerment will also be held.

The guests will also get an opportunity to know more about locally produced toys, handloom and handicraft made by women, Ayurveda oils, and other health products of the AYUSH Ministry. They will also visit the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village at Vellar.