G20 development Working Group meet begins at Kumarakom

April 06, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The second meeting of G20 Development Working Group (DWG) under the G20 Sherpa Track kick-started at Kumarakom here on Thursday.

The first day featured discussions on the topics of data for development (D4D), lifestyle for environment, and transitions that are globally just, which are the key priority areas for India’s G20 Presidency.

The side event was organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and G20 Secretariat in partnership with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), The Energy and Resource Institute (TERI), United Nations in India, Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL), and United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Over 150 delegates and participants from G20 Members, 9 invitee countries, and various international and regional organizations participated.

The first part of the side event on the theme, “Accelerating Progress on SDGs with Data for Development” began with a speech by Nagaraj Naidu Kakanur, Joint Secretary (G20) and video addresses by Suman Bery, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog of India and Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank Group.

The first session on ‘Human-centric approaches to D4D’ was moderated by Laura Cyron, Economic Affairs Officer, UNCTAD. The second session on ‘Need for Capacity Building for D4D’ was moderated by Fayaz King, Advisor to the Office of UN SG’s Special Envoy on Technology.

The second part of the event, titled ‘Towards a Sustainable Future: Through Lifestyle for Environment and Just Green Transitions’. Began with a keynote address by Avinash Persaud, Special Envoy to the Prime Minister of Barbados on Investment and Financial Services. This was followed by welcome remarks by Ms. Eenam Gambhir, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs and co-chair of the DWG and panel discussions on ‘LiFE and Just Green Transitions’.

Sachin Chaturvedi moderated the discussion on ‘LiFE: An Engine for growth’ while Sunaina Kumar led the session on ‘Just green transitions: A comprehensive, integrated approach’.

The session ended with closing remarks by the co-chairs of the Development Working Group where they emphasized on the critical role of G20 in implementing an inclusive vision of green development by providing strong political momentum and coordinating international commitments for a more sustainable future.

Briefing the media persons later in the evening, Mr. Kakanur highlighted the need for a strong action plan for ensuring sustainable development.

“Under India’s G20 Presidency, we aim to give some political momentum towards achieving this objective through a holistic approach’’, he said.

The main plenary sessions of the 2nd G20 Development Working Group meeting will commence tomorrow. Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs will deliver special remarks at its opening session.