G-Suite education platform inaugurated

Thiruvananthapuram

31 August 2021 20:55 IST

Teachers can interact directly with students and check class activities uploaded by students

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the training module and videos for the G-Suite education platform being used in schools in the State for online education.

The Minister released the module and videos by handing them over to General Education Principal Secretary A.P.M. Mohammed Hanish.

Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. and Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) Chief Executive Officer K. Anvar Sadath were present.

Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has completed the piloting of G-Suite online platform in 426 schools (153 high schools, 141 higher secondary schools and 132 VHSE). A total of 76,723 students and 8,372 teachers utilised various features of G-Suite using their dedicated login IDs.

Through G-Suite, teachers can interact directly with students, and the students can upload their class activities for evaluation by the teachers concerned on the platform itself.

G-Suite has been provided free of cost to the State. The safety and privacy of 47 lakh students and 1.7 lakh teachers has been ensured through dedicated and unique logins. No external person will be able to enter any classroom, says Mr. Sadath.

Arrangements have been made for enabling the login for 10 lakh students on the platform in September.