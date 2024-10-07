G. Prabhakaran Award given away

The maiden environmental reporting award instituted in the name of G. Prabhakaran, former correspondent of The Hindu, was given to Reji Joseph, reporter of the Deepika newspaper in Kottayam, at a function held here on Sunday.

The function marked the first death anniversary of Prabhakaran, who died in an accident here in 2023. District Collector S. Chithra gave away the award consisting of a citation and a cash prize of ₹30,000.

Kerala Journalists Union State president Josy Thumbanath presided over the function. Indian Journalists Union national general secretary Balwinder Singh Jammu delivered the keynote address. Award jury head P.A. Vasudevan introduced the award winner.

CPI district secretary K.P. Suresh Raj, former deputy director of prosecutions P. Premnath, KJU leaders K.H.M. Ashraf, P.A. Alexander, V. Krishnankutty, A.P. Shafeek, Shabeer Ali, Krishnadas Kripa, Sita Vikraman, A.K. Surendran, Jagadish Babu, and Prabhakaran’s widow Vasanthi spoke.

The award was instituted by Prabhakaran’s family.

