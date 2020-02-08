G. Narayanan is CMD of NewSpace India Ltd

G. Narayanan, a senior ISRO hand from Kerala, has taken over as chairman and managing director (CMD) of NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the newly formed commercial arm of the Indian space agency.

He was serving as Deputy Director (Systems Reliability and Quality Assurance) at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), a leading Indian Space Research Organisation facility at Valiyamala, Thiruvananthapuram.

His previous assignments include a stint as First Secretary(Space) at the Indian Embassy in Paris.

NSIL’s mandate involves commercial exploitation of the global space market. It will also manufacture the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in collaboration with the private sector and productionise the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through the Indian industry.

Mr. Narayanan, who hails from Palakkad, is an alumnus of the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, where he did his BTech and MTech. He joined ISRO in 1983.

A resident of Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Narayanan is married to Sheeba, an artist and French tutor.