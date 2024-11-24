ADVERTISEMENT

G. Nagendra Prabhu nominated to national level committee by UGC

Published - November 24, 2024 07:22 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

G. Nagendra Prabhu | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has nominated G. Nagendra Prabhu, head, Post Graduate Department of Zoology and Research Centre at Sanatana Dharma College, Alappuzha, as one of the experts on the National Level Committee for conducting the “accessibility audit” of Higher Education Institutions (HEI) in the country.

The committee has been constituted to ensure that all universities and HEIs comply with the conditions laid down by the UGC in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016. Mr. Prabhu was recently nominated as a member of the expert committee of the UGC for evaluation of Pimpri Chinchwad University, Pune, Maharashtra.

