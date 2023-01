January 23, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

G. Byju, a noted tuber crop soil scientist, has been appointed Director, ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), Thiruvananthapuram. Dr. Byju has been working as scientist at CTCRI for the past 30 years and is known for his site-specific nutrient management and climate change studies on tuber crops.