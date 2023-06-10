HamberMenu
G-20 Working Group meet from June 12

The focus was on ensuring prompt accommodation and travel to tourism locales for the delegates

June 10, 2023 07:34 am | Updated 07:34 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Stakeholders took stock of arrangements for the G-20 Working Group meeting that will be held at Grand Hyatt here from June 12 to 14, at a meeting convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Friday.

The focus was on ensuring prompt accommodation and travel to tourism locales for the delegates. They will also commute in Water Metro ferries that were launched in April. Security measures will be tightened in the international airport-Grand Hyatt corridor. The Health department has been directed to make available the services of a doctor and an ambulance.

Officials of Revenue and police departments and Kerala Water Metro Limited attended the meeting.

