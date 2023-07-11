HamberMenu
G-20 meetings will help promote millets: V. Muraleedharan

July 11, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan after inaugurating a millet shop at Kuravankonam in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The G-20 meetings this year will focus on fostering the widespread adoption of small grains, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

Through the provision of millet meals, organising small grain fairs, and distributing millet snacks, efforts are being made to encourage the extensive utilisation of these grains, the Minister said during the inauguration of Annam The Millet Shop established by the Centre for Innovation in Science & Social Action (CISSA) at Kuravankonam here on Tuesday.

Culinary possibilities

Mr. Muraleedharan said the G-20 summit would serve as a platform to raise awareness of millets. “Deliberations with millet farmers have been initiated as part of the summit, aiming at highlighting the significance of these crops. Distinguished guests attending the G-20 heads of State meeting will be served dishes such as ragi dosa and jowar upma, highlighting the diverse culinary possibilities with small grains.”

Ward councillor ShyamkKumar, CISSA general secretary C. Suresh Kumar and CISSA Millet Initiative chairman Anil S. Pillai spoke.

