ADVERTISEMENT

FYUP: seminar calls for reinstating three-year degree programmes

Published - July 06, 2024 10:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A seminar organised by the All India Save Education Committee here on Saturday demanded the reinstatement of three-year undergraduate programmes that have been replaced with four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) in higher education institutions in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Academic experts, who spoke on the occasion, called the reform a mishmash, having neither a fixed syllabus nor main subjects, that could potentially destroy the higher education system in the State.

Inaugurating the seminar, academic A.G. George accused the government of implementing the reform in a unilateral manner. The new system, which is touted to boost multidisciplinary study, will lack in-depth study in any field, he claimed.

The other participants of the seminar claimed the move is bound to make higher education more expensive for students. Education activist M. Shajarkhan moderated the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US