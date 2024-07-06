FYUP: seminar calls for reinstating three-year degree programmes

A seminar organised by the All India Save Education Committee here on Saturday demanded the reinstatement of three-year undergraduate programmes that have been replaced with four-year undergraduate programmes (FYUP) in higher education institutions in the State.

Academic experts, who spoke on the occasion, called the reform a mishmash, having neither a fixed syllabus nor main subjects, that could potentially destroy the higher education system in the State.

Inaugurating the seminar, academic A.G. George accused the government of implementing the reform in a unilateral manner. The new system, which is touted to boost multidisciplinary study, will lack in-depth study in any field, he claimed.

The other participants of the seminar claimed the move is bound to make higher education more expensive for students. Education activist M. Shajarkhan moderated the programme.