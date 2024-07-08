GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FYUGP sabotages university education system, says Save Education Committee

Published - July 08, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Save Education Committee (SEC) has demanded the State government to reconsider the introduction of the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP), on the grounds that it sabotaged the university education system that the State has built over the decades, in which in-depth learning of a subject was of key importance.

SEC vice president M. Shajar Khan told reporters here on Monday that the FYUGP that offered multiple entry and exit points to a student, created confusion among those who did not have the patience to wait for the whole first year to begin studying their main subject. The first year is completely dedicated to skill development and other programmes that equip students for the job market, but not for in-depth studies, he said.

The changes Kerala’s new four-year degree courses are expected to usher in | Explained

“Students may exit after the first year, thus making subject-based education obsolete. Subject experts may soon be jobless, and there will not be many takers for postgraduate courses as most students do not go for in-depth learning in any subject. There will not be much research too for the same reason,” Mr. Khan said.

He alleged that universities and colleges would be degraded into markets for vocational courses, and students themselves would be a commodity for sale in the job market and nothing more.

The committee has forwarded a memorandum signed by several academics and cultural leaders to the State government, pointing out the need for a thorough change in the system.

