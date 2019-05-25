Future combats will be more challenging: General Rawat

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat has said that future combats will become more challenging as newer technological advancements are happening in the field of warfare.

“We have to understand what the nature of warfare is, in what manner the war will be fought in the future,” General Rawat said while interacting with reporters at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) here after he reviewed the passing out parade of 264 Naval cadets.

The enablement and empowerment of soldiers would only come if they kept pace with technologies, he noted.

To a question, the COAS said that that the Kashmir valley had been witnessing ups and downs in the insurgency because of the support the insurgents were getting from Pakistan.

The armed forces were able to bring the situation there under control through the co-ordinated efforts, he said. As a result of steps taken by the government and the agencies such as the National Investigation Agency, the efforts were on to ensure that the funds available to terrorists were cut off, he added.

“I think we will be able to bring the situation under control. I won’t say very soon, but in the near future,” General Rawat said.

Noting that youths in the Kashmir valley were being misguided by false information, he said that violence in that State was affecting development.

Surgical strike

He also said in response to a question that there were more terrorist training centres across the border. Referring to the surgical strike in Balakot in Pakistan, he said that the action had been taken to ensure that the terrorists under training did not survive or deliver action against the people in India.

General Rawat also said that foreign cadets were now coming to train in India because they realised that the training infrastructure here was possibly the best in world.

Exuding confidence that the newly passed out cadets as officers would ensure the domination of the Indian seas, he said that they would also stand steadfast when natural or unnatural calamities befall the citizens of the country.

To another question, General Rawat said that the Army was looking for better clothing materials for soldiers’ uniforms that were more suitable for the environment in which the armed forces operate.

The Army was also considering a plan to have a similar uniform for officers of rank of brigadier and above to make them look as one entity, he said.