ADVERTISEMENT

FUTA condemns “unilateral” appointment of CUSAT V-C

Published - September 23, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of University Teachers’ Associations (FUTA) has strongly condemned the “unilateral” appointment of the interim Vice-Chancellor M. Junaid Bushiri at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

ADVERTISEMENT

The federation claimed the decision, made by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan purportedly without regard for merit and seniority, significantly undermines the integrity and progress of the university.

In a statement, FUTA State general secretary S. Nazeeb and president Baby Chakrapani said the recent appointment marked a “dark chapter” in the State’s higher education landscape. They urged the academic community to unite against such arbitrary decisions that threaten the foundational principles of meritocracy and democratic governance in education.

Prof. Bushiri’s appointment, they argued, jeopardises the university’s academic environment, which has been thriving in research and education. The unilateral decision appears to be a deliberate attempt to create discord among faculty and hinder ongoing academic initiatives, they alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The actions of Mr. Khan, who is also the Chancellor of CUSAT, represent a troubling departure from established norms, raising concerns about the potential erosion of academic standards across State universities in Kerala. They emphasised the need to adhere to regulations put forth by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in consultation with the government while appointing Vice-Chancellors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US