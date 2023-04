April 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Alliance Française de Trivandrum is organising ‘Geet-Taar and Taal’, a music concert at the Vylopolli Samskrithi Bhavan at 6 p.m. on April 18. The concert features Nadaka, who hails from Quebec and is the creator of the 24-string ‘Geet-Taar’ (guitar) instrument. He will be joined by Indian classical musicians Ilyas Khan, who plays the sarangi, and Chandrashekar Gandhi on the tabla. Entry is free.