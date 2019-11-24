Furry felines create a sensation

It was catwalk literally. Furry felines walked the ramp to the cheers of cat-lovers at the International Cat Show organised by the Ken Cat Fancier Association (KCFA) at Government Veterinary College, Mannuthy, on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cat Beauty Show by the KCFA, Kerala’s first cat fancier’s association, played host to 100-odd cats, including many exotic breeds, with pedigree from across the country and even from outside. Each of them cost lakhs.

Wonder cats

They perched comfortably in their spacious cages. They rolled and purred as they cuddled into the hands of their owners. When they got bored, they checked the cat food lavishly served on trays. Some suspiciously looked at the visitors, who were watching them with their jaws dropped.

Maine Coon, which won the Best Cat title at the International Cat Show conducted in Bengaloru recently, was the main celebrity.

Other breeds included Persian, Ragdoll, Traditional Long Hair, Siamese, Himalayan, Siberian, Bengal, and Exotic Shorthair. Around 100 cats from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi competed for the ‘Best Overall’ title. There were titles for the best in each breed too. They were judged by experienced WCF (World Cat Federation)-recognised international judges. “There are many domesticated cats in the country. Though many owners spend lakhs on them, most are not aware of the breeds,” said N.L. Nishad, president of KCFA.

“Vaccination is must for domestic cats to avoid danger for both the cat and the owner. Sometimes, people feed them spicy food and it causes many diseases. Neutering of cats is not familiar in our country. We have only a few vets who are experts in cat care,” Mr. Nishad said.