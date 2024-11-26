Furore in Palakkad municipal council meet over BJP’s rout

A municipal council meeting held here on Tuesday plunged into turmoil over BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar’s defeat in the Palakkad Assembly byelection.

In the byelection held on November 20, the BJP had been routed decisively by United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Rahul Mamkootathil in a keenly fought triangular contest.

A furore erupted in the council meeting when the councillors of the ruling BJP and opposition CPI(M) locked horns over the election results. It was the first council meeting after the election results were announced on November 23.

CPI(M) councillors provoked their BJP counterparts by daring them to prove where the BJP votes had gone in the byelection. BJP councillors retorted saying that the CPI(M) had no right to ask that.

CPI(M) councillors protested in front of Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan’s dais, saying they were not allowed to speak. The meeting turned noisy as both groups shouted at each other and came to near blows.

Earlier, a section within the BJP had blamed the councillors, including the chairperson, for Mr. Krishnakumar’s defeat in the election in which the party had high hopes. BJP State president K. Surendran had camped in Palakkad to oversee the electioneering.

The results, which favoured Mr. Mamkootathil to reach the Assembly with a record margin of 18,840 votes, had jolted the BJP. Many within the party, including Ms. Sasidharan, blamed the defeat on flawed candidate selection.

The BJP lost a good chunk of its votes in the municipality. It was this loss that prompted a section within the party to blame Ms. Sasidharan and her team for the loss.

