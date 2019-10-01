Furore in council over roads

The Opposition councillors in the Thrissur Corporation on Tuesday gheraoed Mayor Ajitha Vijayan demanding a discussion on the battered city roads, which act as death traps for people.

The councillors who reached the well of the council raised slogans for almost one hour. However, the Mayor dismissed the meeting, announcing that all agendas of the meeting had been passed. Not a single agenda had been discussed at the council meeting.

Protest at the well

When the council meeting started at 11 a.m., BJP councillor M.S. Sampoorna demanded discussion on issues like the pathetic condition of roads, before discussion on agendas.

When she started a protest at the well of the council, Congress councillors too joined her. Both the BJP and Congress councillors said they would not allow the meeting to progress without discussion on urgent issues, including roads.

Fatal accidents

Pandemonium prevailed as ruling councillors tried to start a discussion on agendas. Opposition councillors raised slogans, alleging that the ruling party did not bother about roads, even though people met with fatal accidents because of the large potholes on roads.

“It is deplorable that the Mayor is denying discussion on such a serious issue. If such a discussion is not allowed, we will conduct a parallel meeting,” the Opposition threatened.