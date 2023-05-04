Furniture makers planning to set up design centre in Thrissur

May 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Furniture Manufacturers’ and Merchants’ Welfare Association (Fumma), representing around 5,000 furniture makers and sellers in the State, plans to set up a design centre as part of its efforts to tap the burgeoning global market for furniture of proven quality and distinctive design.

Fumma State president Tomy Pulickattil said on Thursday that the design centre would come up in Thrissur and cater to the demand for a central facility that could be tapped by furniture makers in the State. Work on the design centre was expected to begin by August, he added.

Fumma has been in the forefront of a State-wide effort to convert Kerala, known for its sturdy and lasting furniture with niche designs, into a global hub for the business. He said the State should be able to stand up to any competition from other players in the world market.

Mr. Pulickattil said furniture makers had been in serious financial trouble over the last few years. The market was at present beginning to revive after the pandemic crisis, he added.

Fumma would be organising a three-day international exhibition and sale at Adlux Exhibition Centre, near Angamaly, with an eye on helping manufacturers and merchants gain some market traction, he added. The International Furniture Expo FIFEX 2023 will be held between May 6 and 8. Around 15,000 buyers and sellers were expected at the expo, said Mr. Pulikckattil.

FIFEX 2023 will feature over 300 brands with a wide array of products. The Industries department has given it a helping hand by providing grants to participants in the exhibition. There will be wooden, steel, cane and plastic furniture at the exhibition.