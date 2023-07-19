Funeral procession scheduled to leave for Kottayam at 7 a.m.

July 19, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The funeral procession carrying the body of the former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will start from Puthuppally House at Jagathy here for Kottayam at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

It will reach Kottayam via Kesavadasapuram, Venjaramoodu, Kilimanoor, Kottarakara, Adoor, Pandalam, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, and Changanassery.

There, the body will be kept at Thirunakkara Maidanam by evening for the public to pay their last respects. It will be taken to the veteran leader’s ancestral home at Puthuppally by night.

On Thursday, the body will be taken to the Puthupally church around 2 p.m. The funeral will begin by 3 p.m.

