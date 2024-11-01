Funeral of Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church, to be held on November 2

Tens of thousands of people poured into the Patriarchal Centre at Puthenkuriz near here on Friday to bid a tearful farewell to Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas I, Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church, who died after prolonged illness at the age of 95 at a private hospital in Kochi on Thursday (October 30,2024) evening.

Baselios Thomas I was born on July 22, 1929. A 14-day mourning will be held at churches and institutions run by the Jacobite Syrian Church as a mark of respect to the Catholicos.

On Thursday night, his mortal remains were brought to Kothamangalam Mar Thoma Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Cheriapally where it was kept for the public to pay homage. After commencement of the funeral mass here, a funeral procession was taken out to Kothamangalam Marth Mariam Valiya Palli on Friday morning, from where his mortal remains was taken to the Patriarchal Centre at Puthenkuriz for people to pay homage.

On Saturday (November 2), the funeral mass is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., while the concluding prayers will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., during which time the mortal remains will be laid to rest on the church premises, church sources said.

Known for his compassion and approachability, Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I inspired many through his prayerful life and engaging sermons. His leadership was characterised by a strong emphasis on community welfare, while he played a vital role in promoting social initiatives and fostering a sense of belonging within the community.

Early days

Born into the Cheruvillil family in Vadayambadi, Puthenkuriz, he entered a world that was both promising and precarious. Economic difficulties plagued his household, casting a shadow over his childhood, while also shaping his spiritual life. From a young age, he encountered considerable health challenges that affected his education and co-curricular activities. The early experiences of illness and recovery, combined with his mother Kunjamma’s steadfast faith, laid the foundation for a life dedicated to spiritual leadership, the sources added.

Path to priesthood

His formal preparation for priesthood began under the mentorship of Mor Philoxenos Paulose (later known as Catholicos Mor Baselios Paulose-II), a church leader who recognised Thomas’s potential and commitment to the faith. In 1952, Thomas was ordained as ‘Korooyo’ (sub-deacon), marking his official entry into the clerical hierarchy. From 1967 to 1974, he served as the organising secretary of the Kolenchery Medical Mission Hospital.

From the beginning of his ministry, Mor Baselios Thomas-I recognised the importance of the Patriarchate of Antioch as a spiritual authority and a vital link to the broader Orthodox Christian community. He advocated for unity within the Malankara Church and worked diligently to bridge divisions that had emerged over various issues, the sources added.

Those who are expected to attend his funeral include Archbishops of the church from the U.S. and the U.K.

Condolences

Traffic regulations will be in place in Puthenkuriz and nearby places on Saturday (November 2), anticipating the arrival of people from far and near, including VIPs for the funeral. Parking lots have been designated for vehicles coming from different directions, the police said.