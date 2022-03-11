Funds to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

The Budget has provided impetus for efforts being made by the Forest department to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts in the State.

An allocation of ₹25 crore has been made to formulate a long-term solution to address the crisis that has resulted in widespread crop destruction and numerous human and cattle deaths. An amount of ₹7 crore from the allocation will be set apart to compensate the families of those killed or injured in wildlife attacks.

The Budget has also earmarked ₹26 crore for projects aimed at improving forest ecosystem and biodiversity such as survey and demarcation of forest boundaries, afforestation and ensuring participation of inhabitants of forest fringes in forest conservation activities.

An amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development and maintenance of ecotourism centres.

With an outlay of ₹281.31 crore earmarked for forestry and wildlife protection, the sector has received an allocation of ₹30.11 crore more than the amount provided last year.