Funds for new block at Bandadka PHC

KASARAGOD

07 July 2020 22:01 IST

District Collector D. Sajith Babu has given administrative sanction for the construction of a new block for the Bandadka Primary Health Centre by including in the Kasaragod Development Package.

The decision was taken at the District Development Committee meeting on Monday. An amount of ₹1.83 crore has been estimated for the project. Of this, ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned from the K. Kunhiraman MLA’s Constituency Development Fund. A share of ₹5 lakh from Kuttikol panchayat has also been allotted. The remaining ₹1.68 crore will be made available from the Kasaragod Development Package.

The two-storey building will have three OP rooms, two observation rooms, dental OP, special OP, OP registration counter, dressing room, lab, breastfeeding room, and pharmacy. The Public Health Division will be set up on the first floor to keep the public and children away from patients coming to the OP block.

The project which includes a waste management system, will be implemented by the Public Works Department.

E.P. Rajamohan, Special Officer of the Kasaragod Development Package, said the project would be completed within a year.