Funds for new block at Bandadka PHC

District Collector D. Sajith Babu has given administrative sanction for the construction of a new block for the Bandadka Primary Health Centre by including in the Kasaragod Development Package.
The decision was taken at the District Development Committee meeting on Monday. An amount of ₹1.83 crore has been estimated for the project. Of this, ₹10 lakh has been sanctioned from the K. Kunhiraman MLA’s Constituency Development Fund. A share of ₹5 lakh from Kuttikol panchayat has also been allotted. The remaining ₹1.68 crore will be made available from the Kasaragod Development Package.
The two-storey building will have three OP rooms, two observation rooms, dental OP, special OP, OP registration counter, dressing room, lab, breastfeeding room, and pharmacy. The Public Health Division will be set up on the first floor to keep the public and children away from patients coming to the OP block.
The project which includes a waste management system, will be implemented by the Public Works Department.
E.P. Rajamohan, Special Officer of the Kasaragod Development Package, said the project would be completed within a year.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath