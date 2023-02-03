Funds earmarked for centres of excellence

February 03, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has decided to hike the remuneration of guest lecturers in universities and colleges.

The Budget announcement will bring cheer to the sizable group of contract lecturers who constitute roughly one-fifth the total faculty strength in universities, government, and aided colleges.

Currently, these lecturers are paid at the rate of ₹1,750 per day, subject to a maximum of ₹42,500 a month.

A total allocation of ₹816.79 crore has been made for the higher education and technical education sectors in the Budget.

The government has decided to provide international research scholarships to annually fund 100 researchers who obtain short-term research assignments in foreign universities that are ranked among the top-200 globally. The selection committee will be determined by an expert committee constituted by the Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC). An amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked for the purpose.

A risk fund will also be constituted to foster translational research. An amount of ₹10 crore has been earmarked as initial assistance for the fund that is meant to promote industries to translate research outputs into commercialised production process. The funds will be utilised for capital investment in the special purpose vehicles (SPVs) jointly formed by universities and the industry. The funds will be later recouped from the income generated by successful SPVs.

An amount of ₹16 crore has been earmarked to establish centres of excellence (CoE) in various knowledge sectors and for Kerala Resource for Educational Administration and Planning (K-REAP), which is aimed at implementing enterprise resource planning systems in institutions.

An inter-university academic festival will be launched this year to showcase the academic excellence of universities. An amount of ₹19 crore has been allocated for the KSHEC.

Financial assistance will be provided to establish Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and Coastal Ecosystem Studies, Centre for Quantum Computing and Centre for Proteomics and Genomics Research in Kannur University.

While crediting the government for adequate allocations for various schemes announced in the sector, KSHEC Vice-Chairman Rajan Gurukkal lamented the low allocation for the proposed CoEs. He pointed out the CoEs are autonomous institutions of advanced research that are run by experts. While they are expensive enterprises, CoEs must be treated as a significant investment.