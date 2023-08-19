Funds allotted for NH-66 development in Kollam

August 19, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has approved additional works worth ₹58.20 crore for the development of National Highway 66 in the Kollam Lok Sabha constituency, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said. While the number of spans at Kottiyam, Chathannur, and Paripally will be increased, an underpass will be constructed for vehicular movement to and from the Chathannur KSRTC bus stand.

Approval has also been granted for the construction of Kureepuzha underpass and the Minister of Road Transport and Highways has instructed the officials to convene a meeting to take a final decision on the construction of the Mangad underpasses. Construction of an underpass at Mukkada Junction to reach Sivagiri and widening of the Ayathil bridge along with the construction of a 500-metre service road are among other works approved.

By February 2025

While ₹2.08 crore has been allocated for the construction of an additional 27.5 metre-long span at Kottiyam, ₹2.27 crore and ₹2.93 crore will be used for the construction of additional spans in Chathannur and Paripally respectively. An underpass will be built at Chathannur spending ₹3.82 crore and ₹9.33 crore will be used for the construction of Kureepuzha underpass. The NHAI has allocated ₹8.77 crore for the construction of service road and widening of existing bridge at Ayathil. While ₹12.72 crore will be spent for the construction of underpass at Mukkada Junction to ensure vehicular access to Sivagiri, ₹14.76 crore will be used for the relocation of pipelines.

The target is to complete all works including additional works by February 2025 as instructions have been issued to finish the construction ahead of the deadline.

