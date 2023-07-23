ADVERTISEMENT

Funds allocated for upgrade of cochlear implants of 25 children

July 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sruthitharangam scheme, under which cochlear implant is done in children in the 0-5 age group, is being shifted from the Kerala Social Security Mission to the State Health Agency

The Hindu Bureau

The State Health Agency (SHA) has allocated the funds for upgrading the cochlear implants of 25 children, whose implants need immediate upgradation, according to the list provided by the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM).

Following a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the SHA has now handed over ₹59,47,500, which was released by the Finance department, to the KSSM, which will take up the upgradation of cochlear implants.

A statement issued by the Health Minister claimed that a negative campaign was being carried out to give the impression that the government had given up on the Sruthitharangam scheme under which cochlear implant surgery is done on children in the 0-5 age group.

The statement said that the process of moving the scheme from the KSSM to the Health department had been initiated after several meetings between the Ministers holding the Health and Social Justice departments and officials. It was at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister that the scheme details were finalised.

Technical committee

Accordingly, the KSSM will take up the work on those cochlear implants which need to be upgraded immediately, while the new registrations for upgradation will be taken up by the SHA. A technical committee, set up for the smooth functioning of Sruthitharangam, has prepared the working guidelines. The facility for cochlear implantation surgery will be arranged in various hospitals. The names of 49 persons included in the revamped Sruthitharangam scheme has been handed over to the SHA by the KSSM.

How to register

The scheme is expected to be run smoothly once it is fully taken up by the Health department. Those who require cochlear implantation surgery can register themselves in the hospitals empanelled by the government. The comprehensive care and follow-up of children registered under the scheme will be ensured by the government, the statement said.

