Kerala

Funding: Isaac faults Centre

Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has hit out at the Centre for its failure to provide timely financial assistance for States to take up the fight against COVID-19.

Talking to the media after a visit to a newly opened Janakeeya fair price hotel on Sunday, he said the Kerala State government was facing a revenue loss of ₹15,000 crore this month due to the lockdown. State governments, he said, were forced to borrow at high rates of interest.

“Even though the repo rate has been brought down to 4.4%, we have to pay interest at the rate of 9%. The Centre should borrow from the RBI and use the money to refinance States,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2020 12:01:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/funding-isaac-faults-centre/article31324991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY