Funding: Isaac faults Centre

Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has hit out at the Centre for its failure to provide timely financial assistance for States to take up the fight against COVID-19.
Talking to the media after a visit to a newly opened Janakeeya fair price hotel on Sunday, he said the Kerala State government was facing a revenue loss of ₹15,000 crore this month due to the lockdown. State governments, he said, were forced to borrow at high rates of interest.
“Even though the repo rate has been brought down to 4.4%, we have to pay interest at the rate of 9%. The Centre should borrow from the RBI and use the money to refinance States,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.