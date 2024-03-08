Fund paucity, technical hassles delaying Mullassery canal restoration work

March 08, 2024 11:32 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - KOCHI

Paucity of funds and technical hassles are delaying the Mullassery canal restoration work even as the project is delayed by over two years.

Though the authorities had earlier waited for the monsoon showers to be over to resume work, the flooding caused by pipe bursts is currently delaying the process during the summer months. The trenches dug for the construction of canals are getting flooded by wastewater flowing through pipes laid by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA).

Canal work near Fashion Street and the KSRTC bus station was hit by the flooding. Workers are finding it difficult to pump out the water and resume works, said K.S. Bijili, the contractor of the Public Works department (PWD), who is executing the work.

The schedule of the work has been disrupted owing to the delay in clearing the water that got accumulated in the trenches. The restoration work, which began in the morning hours during the last few days, ended in the early hours of the next day, he said.

Meanwhile, the delay in clearing project bills due to financial constraints has added to the worries of the authorities. The State owes the contractor around ₹2.5 crore for the work completed so far. The payment of bills was getting delayed, which was a cause of concern, said Mr. Bijili.

The district authorities have fixed May 31 as the deadline for the urban flood mitigation project, which is implemented in the city as part of Operation Breakthrough. The Kerala High Court is actively monitoring the project.

The authorities could complete only 350 metres of the 829-metre-long canal so far. At present, the work is being carried out simultaneously on two stretches —one on MG Road and the other near the KSRTC bus stand. However, the work in one more reach has to be done simultaneously to meet the May 31 deadline. Preparations are on to begin the work on Chittoor Road, said a PWD official who is involved in the implementation of the project.

The delay in clearing bills owing to financial exigencies may reflect on the proposal to begin the work in the third reach of the canal. More workers and equipment need to be brought in for the process, he added.