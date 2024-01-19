GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fund crunch: Staff at Kunchan Nambiar Memorial go on leave over unpaid wages

BJP takes out protest march, demand handing over of the Memorial to Central government

January 19, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
BJP workers burn effigy of Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian in front of the Memorial at Killikurissimangalam near Ottapalam on Friday.

BJP workers burn effigy of Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian in front of the Memorial at Killikurissimangalam near Ottapalam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kalakkath Kunchan Nambiar Memorial and Thullal Gruham at Killikurissimangalam near Ottappalam has come into sharp focus with the State government defaulting the payment of its staff and students. The memorial, visited by dozens of people interested in Kerala history and literature every day, was closed two days ago when all the staff entered into an indefinite leave as they were not given their wages.

There are two permanent staff in Kunchan Memorial and seven contract teachers at Kunchan Memorial Kalapeeth, which is offering art courses on Thullal, Mridangam, Mohiniyattam and Classical Music. There are 20 students undergoing those programmes there.

The temporary staff were not paid their wages for the last 16 months and the permanent staff for 11 months. The students have not got their monthly stipend of Rs. 300 for the last two years.

Although the Memorial was opened for the public on Thursday following the intervention of the Department of Cultural Affairs, a solution to the fund crisis is yet to be found. The Memorial is being managed with the Rs. 5 crore annual grant from the government. Government officials said on Friday that the issue would be addressed within a week.

BJP protest

The BJP took out a march to the Memorial at Killikurissimangalam on Friday and burnt the effigy of Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian in front of the gate. Party district general secretary P. Venugopalan inaugurated the march.

Describing the closure of the Memorial as a shame on Kerala, the BJP demanded that the Minister apologise to the people. It also demanded that the governing body of the Memorial be dismissed.

“If the State Department of Cultural Affairs cannot manage this Memorial smoothly, hand it over to the Union Ministry of Culture. The BJP will work for it,” said Mr. Venugopalan. BJP area president A.R. Rajesh presided over the function.

