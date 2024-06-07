Fund collection by PTA: Minister directs DGE to submit report

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has directed the Director of General Education to inquire into reports of collection of hefty sums in the name of parent-teacher association (PTA) fund in government and aided schools.

The report has to be submitted in two days.

The department has squads at various levels to check attempts at illegal collection of fee or funds in the name of the PTA. It has to be ensured that the functioning of the squads is effective.

The Minister also issued directions to make the squads proactive, a statement here said.

The General Education department will conduct surprise inspections in higher secondary schools during the admission process following complaints that certain school authorities were trying to collect fee/fund illegally from parents despite instructions to them and Principals to avoid any collection other than the prescribed fee and approved PTA fund.

It has been alleged that large sums were being demanded for the PTA in government and aided schools. The government has approved a PTA membership fee of ₹100 and working fund of ₹400. However, much more money than that was being asked in the name of PTA.

Often, parents were asked by school authorities to contribute more than the approved fund in the absence of other income to pay clerk or menial staff required by the higher secondary wing of a school or for meeting expenses during school festivals. At times, though, hefty sums were charged on this pretext, leading to complaints, a teacher said.

The State-level vigilance squad will function under the leadership of the DGE or the higher secondary joint directors for academics or exams and the district-level squad under the leadership of the regional deputy director or accounts officer concerned.

In case of complaints, email ictcelldhse@gmail.com or call 0471 2580508, 580522.

