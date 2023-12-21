ADVERTISEMENT

Fund allocated under income support scheme for coir and khadi sector workers

December 21, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

₹8.07 crore allocated to those employed under Khadi Village Industries Board and ₹7.08 crore to the coir workers, says Industries Minister P. Rajeeve

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has allocated ₹15.15 crore under the income support scheme for workers in the coir and khadi sectors.

An amount of ₹8.07 crore has been allocated to those employed under the Khadi Village Industries Board and ₹7.08 crore to the coir workers, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said in a press release on Thursday.

More than 25,000 workers, including 12,500 workers in the khadi sector and 12,879 workers in the coir sector will benefit. Under the income support scheme, ₹90 crore has been earmarked this year to support workers. The amount sanctioned earlier was made available to the workers within the stipulated time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the tenure of the current government, ₹76.69 crore was distributed to khadi workers under the income support scheme, while ₹29.7 crore was spent for rebate and ₹26.98 crore as allocation for various projects. In the coir sector, ₹41.49 crore has been spent under the income support scheme.

Mr. Rajeeve said that besides modernising the coir and khadi sectors, the government is also committed to ensuring proper income for the workers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US