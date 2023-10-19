Functioning of school weather stations in Kerala will begin from high school, says Minister V. Sivankutty

October 19, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Functioning of school weather stations in Kerala will begin from high school itself, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the valedictory of the National Students’ Climate Conclave organised by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum, PMG, here on October 18.

School weather stations are currently functioning in higher secondary schools where Geography is a main subject.

Weather stations would be set up in schools so that students can learn about climate and atmosphere from Class VIII. A special project would be prepared for this, the Minister said.

The General Education department would take steps to organise national-level academic conferences with the participation of more States, he said.

The Minister presented gifts from Kerala to representatives of Haryana, Chandigarh, and Chhattisgarh who attended the conclave.

Assembly’s environment committee chairperson E.K. Vijayan, MLA, delivered the keynote address. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala State project director Supriya A.R. was also present.

