Functioning of Haritha Karma Sena exceptional: Minister

October 07, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - KOLLAM

Waste management in Kerala is a model for other States and the functioning of Haritha Karma Sena is exceptional, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said.

She was inaugurating the mechanised aerobic unit, incinerator and Material Collection Facility (MCF) in Thangassery division as part of ‘Azhakarnna Kollam Janapankalithathode’ project.

“The government is implementing fast-paced activities for waste disposal. Kureepuzha garbage treatment plant is a good example. Revenue land will be acquired for treatment plants at more places, for expediting waste disposal works. The aim is to extend vegetable cultivation using bio-fertilisers from waste treatment and achieve self-sufficiency in vegetable production,” said the Minister. Ms. Chinchurani added that stray dog attacks can also be controlled through proper waste management, bringing down the number of strays by 2030.

Kollam is the first Corporation in the State to set up a mechanised aerobic unit for waste treatment at a cost of ₹40 lakhs. While 3000 kg of waste can be composted every day, the incinerator can be used for pads and diapers. Haritha Karma Sena will be in charge of collecting organic and inorganic waste and the Corporation aims to provide their service to all households at a monthly rate of ₹150.

“The project will be extended to more coastal areas in a similar manner and Kollam will become 100% garbage free through the project,” said Mayor Prasanna Earnest, who presided over the function. Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, officials and Haritha Karma Sena members were also present.