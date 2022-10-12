Functionary of PFI arrested for murder of RSS worker

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Wednesday arrested M.C. Abdul Kabeer, who was the south district secretary of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist A. Sreenivasan.

So far, 28 workers of the PFI and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were arrested in connection with Sreenivasan’s murder.

The police said Kabeer was arrested for his role in conspiracy and helping the accused destroy evidence. He reportedly helped the accused to dispose of two of the three vehicles used by the attackers. The police said he was also involved in the conspiracy that had taken place near the District Hospital in Palakkad after the murder of SDPI worker A. Mohammed Subair at Elappully.

The police said Kabeer had not been included on the 39-member list of the accused. His involvement was revealed later, said the police.