Fun and frolic mark Onam celebrations at Poojappura Central Prison

A wide variety of activities, including ‘uriyadi’, were organised during the past few days

August 28, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of a tug-of-war competition held at Poojappura Central Prison on Monday.

A team predominantly comprising foreigners emerged the winners of a tug-of-war competition held at the Poojappura Central Prison, prompting their fellow inmates to burst into joy on Monday.

The Onam fever that has gripped the Poojappura Central Prison has reached a crescendo with inmates of the State’s prime correctional facility engaging in fun and frolic.

Reviving the Onam tradition through games and sports, a wide variety of activities, including ‘uriyadi’, were organised during the past few days. The inmates also prepared vibrant floral carpets on the premises.

According to Central Prison Superintendent D. Sathyaraj, the celebration was marked by the active participation of all inmates. The programmes were aimed at cultivating harmony and camaraderie among the participants.

Farm produce

The celebrations also witnessed the inmates turning traders to sell the farm produce harvested from the prison premises as well as the open prison at Nettukaltheri during the ‘Poorada Chantha (market)’ organised on the Pooradam day on Sunday. Several people flocked to the prison premises to purchase fresh vegetables grown using bio-fertilizers.

The revelries will culminate with the traditional Onasadya, a platter of sumptuous vegetarian delicacies and ‘payasam’ served on plantain leaves, on the Thiruvonam day on Tuesday. Special snacks will also be served to the prison inmates to mark the occasion.

