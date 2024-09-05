ADVERTISEMENT

FuMMA donates furniture to 400 Wayanad landslide survivors

Published - September 05, 2024 11:44 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a commendable gesture, the Furniture Manufacturers and Merchants Welfare Association (FuMMA) of Kerala has provided essential furniture to the survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

The handover took place on September 5 (Thursday), with FuMMA State president Tomy Pulikkattil presenting the items to Wayanad Assistant Collector S. Gautham Raj.

The furniture will be distributed to 200 families, who have been relocated to rented accommodations across the district. Each family will receive a comprehensive set, including two cots with two beds and four pillows, a dining table with four chairs, a cupboard, and floor mats.

This initiative follows a previous distribution by the association, which had similarly aided another 200 families affected by the disaster.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US