FuMMA donates furniture to 400 Wayanad landslide survivors

September 05, 2024 - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

In a commendable gesture, the Furniture Manufacturers and Merchants Welfare Association (FuMMA) of Kerala has provided essential furniture to the survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

The handover took place on September 5 (Thursday), with FuMMA State president Tomy Pulikkattil presenting the items to Wayanad Assistant Collector S. Gautham Raj.

The furniture will be distributed to 200 families, who have been relocated to rented accommodations across the district. Each family will receive a comprehensive set, including two cots with two beds and four pillows, a dining table with four chairs, a cupboard, and floor mats.

This initiative follows a previous distribution by the association, which had similarly aided another 200 families affected by the disaster.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.