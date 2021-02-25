Fully reserved weekly special trains

Railways will run fully reserved weekly superfast special trains between Indore Junction and Kochuveli, Porbandar and Kochuveli, and Dibrugarh and Kanyakumari.

Train 09332 Indore Junction-Kochuveli weekly superfast special via Alappuzha will leave Indore Junction on Tuesdays at 9.40 p.m. from February 23 to reach Kochuveli at 3.05 p.m. on Thursdays until further advice. In the return direction, 09331 Kochuveli-Indore Junction weekly superfast special will leave Kochuveli on Fridays at 11.10 a.m. from February 26 to reach Indore Junction at 4.40 a.m. on Sundays till further notice.

Train 09262 Porbandar-Kochuveli weekly superfast special via Alappuzha will leave Porbandar on Thursdays at 6.40 p.m. from February 25 to reach Kochuveli at 3.05 p.m. on Saturdays. Train 09261 Kochuveli-Porbandar weekly superfast special, in the return direction, will leave Kochuveli on Sundays at 11.10 a.m. from February 28 to reach Porbandar at 7.25 a.m. on Tuesdays until further advice.

Train 05906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumary weekly superfast special via Kottayam will leave Dibrugarh on Saturdays at 7.25 p.m. from February 27 to reach Kanyakumari at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, until further advice. In the return direction, 05905 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh weekly superfast special train will leave Kanyakumari on Thursdays at 5.30 p.m. from March 4 to reach Dibrugarh at 8.50 p.m. on Sundays until further advice.

Advance reservations at Southern Railway PRS centres has commenced for all the three pairs of trains.