Fully implement capital rail station master plan: Tharoor

Published - November 04, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway should fully implement the master plan conceived for the development of the Thiruvananthapuram South, Central, and North railway stations, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has said.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday, he said Railways’ decision to curtail the master plan should be reversed and it should be implemented fully.

The decision to reduce the area of ​​restrooms to be constructed above the platforms of the Central railway station should be reconsidered. The reduction in the area of the air-conditioned restroom and concourse to just 1,728 square meters was alarming, especially considering the facilities in Eranakulam (4,176 sq m), Kollam (4,200 sq m) and Kozhikode (5,250 sq m).

Additionally, the decrease in maintenance pits in Nemom (Thiruvananthapuram South) from five to three indicated a troubling trend of neglect. Considering that the Thiruvananthapuram railway station generated ₹281 crore in annual revenue and served 1.31 crore passengers last year, these changes were unjustified, the MP said.

Growing demands

It was crucial to uphold the original master plan to meet the growing demands of passengers and ensure quality service at this essential transport hub. “If the recent media reports are true, this situation highlights significant oversight. I urge you to reconsider these decisions and prioritise the needs of passengers relying on this vital station,” he said.

