ADVERTISEMENT

Full-fledged flight ops between UAE and Kerala yet to be restored

April 18, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Four flights to State cancelled, many services delayed

The Hindu Bureau

Full-fledged flight operations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kerala are yet to be restored after the Arabian peninsula witnessed unseasonal extreme heavy rain.

As many as four flights to Kerala were cancelled on Thursday, while the majority of the operational services to Kerala were delayed by one to three hours.

An Air Arabia flight to Thiruvananthapuram from Sharjah was cancelled, while three flights from Doha, Dubai, and Sharjah, to Cochin International Airport were also cancelled on the day. Compared to Wednesday, the situation had improved considerably and flight operations were limping back to normalcy, said sources.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US