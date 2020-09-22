Full attendance for govt. offices henceforth

Thiruvananthapuram

22 September 2020 22:01 IST

The State government has ordered 100% attendance in its offices forthwith. However, employees who report for work should abide by the COVID-19 protocol strictly.

The order issued on Tuesday by Chief Secretary Vishwas was perceived as a bid by the government to restore normalcy and not wait out indefinitely till the contagion abated. Mr. Mehta said the lockdown regulations had severely hit the Secretariat and other government offices. The order would also apply to State-owned public sector units.

7-day quarantine

The quarantine period for visitors from other States and abroad has been reduced from 14 days to seven days. Visitors should subject themselves to COVID-19 test after the seven-day quarantine period. If tested negative, further quarantine of seven days is optional and not mandatory. However, a 14-day quarantine period is desirable as per health protocol. Those who do not get tested have to observe quarantine for 14 days.

In-house dining in hotels and restaurants will be permitted.

The further easing of regulations is part of the government strategy to rekindle economic activity, production and retail trade even as it fights to keep the pandemic-induced death and infection rate at manageable levels.