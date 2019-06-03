Fuljar soda, this year’s Ramzan season special in Kerala

Fuljar or full-jar? No one knows what it means but the drink known as Fuljar soda is making waves among youngsters in the State replacing till-now firebrand favourite ‘Kulukki sherbet’.

The unique soda with full fizz is trending on the social media with many reaching out for it as the Ramzan fasting days approach their end.

Youngsters’ favourite

Youngsters are seen queuing up in front of cool-bars and other makeshift evening kiosks in villages and small towns of Malabar to take a quick sip of the Fuljar soda. It also seems to be a hit among school and college goers.

Fuljar soda is made by adding a masala concoction to chilled soda.

The drink got attention first by its name. “We call it Fuljar to mean a full jar because it overflows the big glass used for drinking this soda,” said Irshad Ahamed, an entrepreneur at Chattipparamba in Malappuram district.

Two types

It is prepared in two ways: hot and sweet. Both variants are served in two glasses — one large glass tumbler and the other a shot glass.

The first mixture is in liquid form and is made by using pudina, ginger, green chilly, poppy seeds, lemon and salt.

Regional variations

There can be regional variations to this concoction. Some people add neem leaves, cinnamon, honey and various squash items to colour the drink as well as to add individual flavours. Part of the concoction is then transferred into a shot glass.

A tall glass tumbler is then filled with chilled soda and the shot glass is slowly dropped into it. The shot glass then slowly settles at the bottom of the tumbler and on its way, frothes the soda. The beverage is then drunk instantly even as the liquid overflows the tumbler. “Wow, it’s an amazing experience,” said Shamin, a housewife, after trying a Fuljar at Chattiparamba.

Murshid Paramban from Palliparamba, who is a photographer by profession but runs a temporary kiosk at Chattiparamaba during the Ramzan, said he had a great number of youngsters crowding for the Fuljar and other sherbet varieties.

Charge

“We charge only ₹30 for Fuljar when some others charge more. We use home-made concoctions, including fruit syrups, and we don’t compromise on quality,” said Mr. Murshid. After Fuljar, Kulukki Sherbet with Boost powder is the most popular drink.