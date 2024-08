Thiruvalla resident Pallavi Rachel George has received the prestigious Fulbright scholarship for her doctoral work on climate resilience.

She will be pursuing her research at MIT, Boston, in the United States. She is at present pursuing her PhD at IIM, Ahmedabad. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and her Master’s in Public Policy from the National University of Singapore, according to a communication.

